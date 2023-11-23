2027: Yiaga Africa, Jega call for reliable voter register

Professor Attahiru Jega

….call for online registration of voters

….want govt to address challenge of foreigners, children on voter register

By Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, Yiaga Africa and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Attahiru Jega, Thursday, called for a reliable voter register that would kick start the electoral process.

The call was made at a Policy Roundtable with the theme ‘Improving the Integrity of Nigeria’s Voter Register’, organized by Yiaga Africa.

The 1999 Constitution makes it a core function of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in addition to conducting elections and referendums, managing political parties, constituency delimitation, and voter and civic education. The importance of a reliable register of voters to elections and democracy is not farfetched.

It determines voting rights in Nigeria; it is a means of identifying the voter; it checks voter impersonation and the integrity of an election; gives access to voters with Permanent Voter’

Card (PVC); the register of voters also determines the allocation of voters to polling units; and it indicates voter turnout. Not only is the level of turnout dependent on the number of voters in the register, but more importantly, research literature shows that there is a correlation between voter registration and voter turnout.

According to Yiaga Africa, the challenges of the current voter register of 93, 469, 008 include the absence of a legal and policy framework for cleaning the register; Politically motivated inflation of the register; Weak compilation and auditing practices; Data management and processing; Cost of voter registration; Poor interagency collaboration; Interdepartmental rivalries in INEC; and access and inclusivity; Uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards.

Former INEC National Commissioner, Prof Okechukwu Ibeano, said: “Based on our analysis, there are several pathways to raising the integrity of the present register. They are as follows: Creation of an interagency framework for the clean-up of the register. This will be led by INEC in collaboration with the National Population Commission and National Identity Management Commission, the National Bureau of Statistics, the Nigeria Immigrations Service, civil society, and academia.

“The voters register should be effectively linked to the census, civic registration and other databases for easy verification and updating.

“INEC should commence full online registration of voters immediately. The existing portal should be equipped with all the necessary capabilities for registrants to provide their information, as well as to capture their biometrics. The portal should be able to return a message confirming the successful registration of a voter and offer an electronic PVC to be printed and laminated by the registrant.

“INEC should start using specified identity documents such as international passports and National Identity Cards for voting. This should be piloted in several off-cycle and by-elections.

“INEC should consider having an independent audit of the register using qualified external experts or organisations before publishing it for a general election. This will build public confidence and transparency.

“Discontinue the printing of PVCs and move the funds to voter registration. INEC should issue PVCs as paper documents at the point of registration, which can be printed and laminated by the holder. INEC should also offer downloadable PVCs from its registration portal, ensuring the necessary checks against identity theft.”

Meanwhile, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Attahiru Jega, in a keynote address during the policy roundtable pointed out that it is high time to improve the integrity of elections by giving priority to finding ways and means of improving the integrity of the register of voters.

Jega while commending Yiaga Africa said for not only recognizing the necessity of improving the integrity of the voter register but especially for Yiaga Africa to take the lead by bringing together critical stakeholders to address a critical issue such as voter register in the electoral process, basically in preparation ahead of 2027 general elections.

He said: “As we move from the 2023 general elections to the next election cycle towards 2027 general elections, we need to quite early start the processes of policy, legal and administrative reforms to improve the integrity of elections in Nigeria.

“And, as we strive to improve the integrity of elections, we must also give priority to finding ways and means of improving the integrity of the register of voters. Many factors combine to deliver electoral integrity, but elections cannot have integrity if the register of voters lacks integrity.

“It needs to be emphasized, first, that the quality and integrity of Voters Register is a necessary, though not sufficient, condition for the integrity of an election, where having such a register is a legal requirement. So, all hands need to be on deck to enhance the quality and integrity of the register.”