2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe vs Nigeria — preview, team news, kick-off time

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against lowly-rated Lesotho in Uyo on Thursday, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be all out for a redemption when they lock horns with the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Sunday in their second group match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African champions need a win to get their qualification hopes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup back on track, and that is not expected to come easy against a resolute Zimbabwe side.

Zimbabwe will fancy their chances against the floundering Eagles after seeing the Crocodiles of Lesotho pick up a point right on Nigerian soil.

That said, one thing is certain, the Zimbabweans will be up against a furious Nigerian side who still bleeds from their opening draw, and that could see them unleash all their fury on the Warriors. The Zimbabweans, on the other hand, could use this to their advantage, latching on to the undisguised pressure on the Super Eagles to cause an upset and further worsen the chances of the Eagles making it to the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Head to head – Zimbabwe vs Nigeria

Nigeria’s only loss in seven meetings with Zimbabwe came in an international friendly in August 1981.

Since then, the Super Eagles have claimed four wins and two draws, including an aggregate 8-1 win across two legs during the qualifiers for the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Julius Aghahowa and Yakubu Aiyegbeni scored as Nigeria secured a 0-3 victory at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

A brace from Obafemi Martins and a Nwankwo Kanu penalty were among the goals as the Super Eagles completed the job with a 5-1 triumph in Abuja in the return leg.

Nigeria team news

Coach Peseiro went with the striking duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Victor Boniface against Lesotho, but he will be forced to make changes as the Nottingham Forest man has left the Super Eagles camp due to injury.

Terem Moffi and Moses Simon impressed after they were introduced in the second half, and the Nantes winger could be preferred to Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman on the left flank.

Kelechi Iheanacho impressed as team captain and will likely start again in Butare.

Still, Peseiro may find the Leicester City forward another role as Nathan Tella’s direct running and eye-for-goal could be pivotal on that right wing.

Semi Ajayi saved Nigeria’s blushes with his crucial equaliser against Lesotho, but the West Brom defender’s partnership with Calvin Bassey continues to leak goals even from minnows.

Kenneth Omeruo’s experience could come in handy in a tricky tie against the Warriors.

Zimbabwe team news

Zimbabwe did everything right but scored a goal against Rwanda, and their Brazilian coach, Baltemar Brito, will aim to deploy the same template against Nigeria.

The Warriors, set up in a 3-5-2 formation, were dominant in defence, competitive in midfield, and dangerous on the attack.

Houston Dynamo defender Teenage Hadebe will likely continue in central defence as they look to shield goalkeeper Bernard Donovan Fungai.

The industry and energy of Marvelous Nakamba and Brian Banda will also be crucial in the middle of the park against Nigeria.

Coach Brito started with the striking pair of Admiral Muskwe and Prince Dube on Thursday, but he could decide to shake things up a bit with Philana Kadewere and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Zimbabwe vs Nigeria: Match details

Competition: CAF World Cup Qualifiers

Match: Zimbabwe vs Nigeria

Venue: Stade Huye, Butare, Rwanda

Date: 19 November, 2023

Kick-off time: 2 pm (Nigerian time)

