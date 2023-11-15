2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ group opponents Rwanda, Zimbabwe play goalless draw

Zimbabwe and Rwanda played a goalless draw in Wednesday’s opening match of Group C of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The game was significant for Zimbabwe as it marked the first time the Warriors played a competitive match since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

Both teams were wasteful in front of goals as several chances went begging.

The result will prove to be an advantage for the Super Eagles of Nigeria should they defeat Lesotho on Thursday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe will now shift their focus to Sunday’s encounter with Nigeria at the Huye Stadium, Butare on Sunday.