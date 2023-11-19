2026 WCQ: Super Eagles disappoint again, settle for 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe

By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles of Nigeria have settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe, to make it two consecutive draws in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Peseiro rang five changes into the starting line up with Bruno Onyemeachi, Ola Aina, Nathan Tella, Terrim Moffi and Moses Simon introduced.

The Eagles, however, went behind in the first half after a thunderbolt free-kick from Walter Musona in the 26th minutes beat Francis Uzoho in goal for Nigeria.

After an unimpressive first half, the Eagles upped the ante pushing Zimbabwe on the back foot.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho found the back of the net in the 67th minute with a curler after being teed up by Moses Simon.

The Eagles made several attempts to get a winner but the Zimbabweans held still at the neutral ground to deny the Peseiro-led side a victory in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles currently sit 2nd on the group with their chances of topping the group and booking an automatic ticket to the 2026 World Cup further exacerbated with their second consecutive draw in just about their second match in the group.