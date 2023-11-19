2026 WCQ: Peseiro blames long-hours flight for Super Eagles disappointing performance

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro says the long hours traveling affected the team’s performance against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Sunday.

The Jose Peseiro-led side failed to secure a win in Butare with goals from Walter Musona and Kelechi Iheanacho ensuring that Zimbabwe and Nigeria settled for a 1-1 draw at Huye Stadium in Rwanda.

This follows the disappointing 1-1 draw against Lesotho a few days ago in Uyo that now leaves the Super Eagles chances of topping the group hanging in the balance.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Peseiro said his team’s dip in performance was due to the long hours traveling.

He said, “It was a tough, difficult trip from Nigeria in the flight, many hours, the players didn’t rest enough for quick play at the same level.”

He added, “First half, very bad, second half, much better.”