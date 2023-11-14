2026 WCQ: Full house as 22 players hit Super Eagles camp in Uyo

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, 22 players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Uyo as they finetune preparation ahead of the fixtures.

Sixteen players arrived the team’s camp on Tuesday, increasing the number to 22.

Six players had on Monday hit the camp.

Bendel Insurance goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie is now the only player being expected in camp.

Obasogie replaced injured Udinese of Italy shot stopper, Maduka Okoye in the team.

The Super Eagles are expected to hold two training sessions (on Tuesday and Wednesday) before facing Lesotho on Thursday.

The match against the Likuena is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Jose Peseiro’s side will also do battle with the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Huye Stadium, Butare, on Sunday.