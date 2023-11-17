2024 governorship election: Onaiwu sues for unity in Edo PDP

Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the pioneer Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, has stressed the importance of unity within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as they prepare for the 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo State.

He emphasised that the party needs all members’ collective effort to succeed in the upcoming polls. Highlighting the significance of a united front, Onaiwu urged all members to set aside their differences and work towards a common goal.

Disclosing this in a statement he sent to Vanguard, Onaiwu noted that as discussions surrounding the political landscape in Edo State intensify, “my criticism of the PDP chairman sheds light on the internal dynamics within the party. While some argue that focusing on ethnic agendas can be detrimental to the overall interest and progress of the party, others believe in the necessity of representing and addressing the concerns of specific ethnic groups within the state.

“In any case, the call for unity and a non-partisan approach by Onaiwu should serve as a reminder that the success of any political party lies in its ability to accommodate diverse opinions and interests, while still working towards a common objective. As the countdown to the 2024 gubernatorial elections begins, it remains to be seen how the PDP in Edo State will navigate these challenges and ensure a cohesive strategy moving forward.”

Expressing dissatisfaction, Onaiwu described the action of the Edo PDP Chairman as divisive and harmful to the party’s unity.

He called on the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to caution the party chairman, stating that if such actions continue, they would be left with no choice but to demand his resignation.