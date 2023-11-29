2024 Budget: Defence, Education top sectoral allocation with N5.43trn

….Defence (N3.25trn), Education (N2.18trn), Health (N1.33trn), Infrastructure (N1.32trn), Social Development (N534bn)

By Obas Esiedesa, Emmanuel Elebeke and Gabriel Ewepu

THE Federal Government, Wednesday allocated the bulk of its sectoral expenditure in the proposed 2024 budget to Defence and Security, Education, Health (N1.33 trillion), Infrastructure (1.32 trillion) and Social Development & Poverty Reduction (N534 billion).

The debt servicing is expected to gulp N9.18 trillion.

The Defence and Security sector was allocated (N3.25 trillion or 12 percent of the budget expenditure while Education sector received N2.18 trillion or 7.9 percent of the budget, Health sector got N1.33 trillion or 5 percent of the budget. Infrastructure was allocated N1.32 trillion or 5 percent while Social Development and Poverty got N534 billion or 2 percent of the budget.

Speaking at the public presentation of the breakdown of the budget in Abuja, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu disclosed that the 2024 Federal Government revenue is projected at N18.32 trillion, a 66 percent rise when compared to the 2023 budget.

According to him, “The FGN’s 2024 aggregate expenditure is estimated at N27.50 trillion. This is 10.8% (or about N2.68 trillion) higher than the 2023 FGN aggregate expenditure estimate of N24.82 trillion (including the N2.996 billion supplementary provision)

“The 2024 expenditure estimate includes statutory transfers of N1.30 trillion and non-debt recurrent expenditure of N10.26 trillion. The provisions of N8.25 trillion and N243 billion have been made for Debt Service and Sinking Fund to retire maturing bonds issued to local contractors/creditors, respectively.

“A total of N6.48 trillion (inclusive of N1.02 trillion for Government Owned Enterprises) is provided for personnel and pension costs, an increase of N576.16 billion or 9.8% over the 2023 provision. This is 35.4% of the projected aggregate revenues for 2024.

“The aggregate amount available for capital expenditures in the 2024 budget is N8.70 trillion, higher than the 2023 provision of N8.43 trillion”, he stated.

Giving details on planned deficit, he added: “The budget deficit is projected to be N9.18 trillion in 2024, i.e., N4.6 trillion down from N13.80 trillion budgeted in 2023. The proposed deficit represents about 50% of total FGN revenues and 3.88% of the estimated GDP. The high projected level of fiscal deficit in 2024 is partly attributable to the proposed salary review of Federal workers across board, increased pension obligations and higher debt service cost.

“At 3.88%, the projected level of deficit is higher than the 3% threshold stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007, but significantly lower than the 2023 level of 6.11%; FRA 2007 however allows government to exceed the 3% threshold if justified by threats to national security”.

He explained that of the aggregate revenue N7.94 trillion or 43.3 percent is projected to come from oil related sources while the balance N10.39 trillion is to be earned from non-oil sources.

Bagudu added that Federal Government share of non-oil taxes is projected at N3.52 trillion compared to N2.43 trillion in 2023, while its share of minerals and mining revenues is N4.46 billion in 2024 from N3.64 trillion in 2023.

He stated that projection for independent revenue has been moderated to N1.91 trillion, down from N3.17 trillion while the projection for grants and donor funded projects is N685.63 billion.

He explained that dividends from NLNG, Bank of Industry, Development Bank of Nigeria, Galaxy Backbone and Bank of Agriculture are projected at N357.92 billion compared to N81.79 billion in 2023.

Only 25% of capital budget released in 2023

The Minister in his analysis of the 2023 budget performance disclosed that only N1.47 trillion or 25 percent has been released to ministries, departments and agencies for capital expenditure at September, 2023.

Overall, total spending up to September was N12.7 trillion with N5.79 trillion going for debt service and N3.78 trillion for personnel cost including pensions.

On the revenue side, he said the “gross oil and gas revenue for 2023 was projected at N9.38 trillion. As of September 2023, N6.58 trillion was realized as against the prorated estimate of N7.04 trillion. This represents about 79.3% performance.

“After accounting for deductions (including 13% derivation), net oil and gas revenue inflows to the Federation Account amounted to only N2.93 trillion. This is N530.29 billion or 20.7% loss than the target. Net non-oil revenue also outperformed the prorata target by N1.62 trillion or 30.4%. Only Customs revenue performed below target by 27%.

“The amount available for distribution from the Federation Account – Main Pool was N7.48 trillion. Of this, the Federal Government received N3. 94 trillion, while the States and Local Governments received N2.00 trillion and N1.54 trillion, respectively.

“Federal, State and Local governments received N341.73 billion, N1.14 trillion and N797.37 billion, respectively from the VAT Pool Account, and N18.33 billion, N61.09 billion and N42.76 billion, respectively from EMTL”.

He disclosed that as of September 2023, “FGN’s retained revenue was N8.65 trillion, approximately 104.5% of the prorata target of N8.28 trillion”, stressing that “the FGN share of oil revenues was N1.42 billion (84.7% performance), while non-oil tax revenues totalled N2 50 trillion (a performance of 135%)”.

Senator Bagudu, explained that the growth and performance of the 2023 budget was far below expectation.

“The Nigerian economy, posted positive but lower than expected growth despite several earnings be it GDP Growth, the measure that is used to globally compare one country and the other showed that the real economy improved by 2.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2023 with slightly higher than 2.25 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

“The budget performance was largely sustained by the non-oil exports. In fact, the World Bank recently lowered 2023 GDP growth for Nigeria from 2.5 per cent”.

Speaking on measures put in place by the government to support local production, he said: “Investment is being made in Nano technology and will be escalated to state level. We are not there yet, the heavy load is being lifted but we are not there yet. Extra efforts need to be put in place and be vigilant to get there”.