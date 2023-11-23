2023 elections divided Nigerians along ethnic, religious lines, says Babachir

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal briefing State House Correspondents after leaving the Presidential Villa Abuja after the announcement of his suspension in Abuja on Wednesday

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF), Babachir Lawal has alleged that the 2023 general election has divided Nigerians along ethnic and religious lines.

He said it would be difficult for the North to have any political benefit unless Northerners put their tribal and religious differences aside and unite.

According to him, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored on Thursday, the division became so deep to the extent that people were now on their own and suspicious of one another.

“Now in the North, things have deteriorated completely. Those who dragged us into this situation, could not achieve their goal. “

“We’ve returned to the previous days, the Yoruba are on their own. The Igbo are on their own and we Northerners are divided between Christians and Muslims. Even among us Christians, there are tribes, maybe the Tiv are here, Idoma, Kilba are there. There is Michika here. This is what we’ve been trying to avoid. We’ve been divided, how are we now going to achieve unity? It’s not possible now.”

“How can we come together when we have slaughtered our own and now we want to stitch it together?No way.

Who is there now in the North that can call for a meeting of elders from the region, to deliberate and unite? There is none. I can see there were groups that were trying to meet and unite,but you will find that they are mainly a group of Muslims or a group of Christians,” he said.

When reminded that he and others were the elders in the North, and on whether they have ever met but nobody listened to them, Mr Lawal explained that they’ve been doing that but to no avail.

” Now we just sit down and look. What we predicted, has happened and we’ve seen it .It won’t be nice to say ” I have told you”.But people are stubborn and don’t see what’s disturbing them. They see fire burning yet they run to it. That’s their problem. Hardship has come. “

On the way out of the quagmire, he said he had no knowledge but if there were those who have, they should come forward.

The former SGF also criticised the CBN policy of allowing certain products to be imported into Nigeria including rice, and lamented that such would not augur well for farmers in Nigeria.

He pointed out that the market in Mubi, Adamawa state has been flooded with foreign rice, a development that would draw the hands of the clock backwards for those who invested and cultivated rice in Nigeria.