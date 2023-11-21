2023 Ake Arts & Book Festival holds November

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Aké Arts & Book Festival, in partnership with Sterling Group and Luminate, has scheduled the 11th edition of the Aké Arts and Books Festival to hold from 23-25 November 2023 at BON Hotel Ikeja Residence, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

From left: Oyeshola Oloyede, Digital comms manager, Book Buzz Foundation; Lola Shoneyin, founder, Book Buzz Foundation and Director, Aké Arts and Book Festival; and Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer at Sterling Bank during the press conference on Ake Arts and Book Festival 2023, in Lagos.

The festival which usually brings together authors, poets, artists, storytellers, dancers, actors, musicians and thinkers from all over Africa and beyond is expected to explore the theme of Blood Ties (the complexities of family, relationships, loss and togetherness) for the 2023 edition of Aké Review.

The 2023 edition of Ake festival promises to be a delicious offering of potpourri of arts events.

Speaking last week in Lagos at a press conference organized to announce this year’s festival, the organizers comprising Lola Shoneyin, founder, Book Buzz Foundation and Director of Aké Arts and Book Festival; Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer at Sterling Bank; and Oyeshola Oloyede, Digital comms manager, Book Buzz Foundation, unveiled the 2023 Ake festival package:

According to them, this year’s festival will feature the Africa Rights Forum, Festival Director Fellowship, Inspiring Panel Discussions, Book Chats, Film Screening, Palmwine & Poetry Night, Concert, African Book Quiz, and what they tagged ‘PublisHer Reception’.

For African publishers, the Africa Rights Forum aims to train agents and editors in Nigeria and the African continent to navigate the global rights marketplaces. Stephanie Steiker from the United States; Pierre Astier and Lucie Campos from France; and Emma Shercliff from the United Kingdom are expected to join the festival.

“Aké Festival,” the organisers said, “is delighted to welcome six international festival directors to Lagos, Nigeria, where they will have the opportunity to interact with the writers and artists at Aké Festival. Following their experience, they will enjoy a special reception which has been organised in their honour. Willemijn Lamp, Lavina Frey, Kholod Saghir, Estefania Calanes Perez, Angeles Jurado and Teresa Grotan will be joining us from The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Norway.

“From 23-25 November, visitors to Aké Festival will be treated to stimulating panel discussions which will cover a range of topics. This year, we have incredible panel discussions with topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence, African women in publishing to Nigeria’s gender wars. Everyone leaves Aké Festival feeling enriched.

“We are excited to present eleven book chats which are in-depth interviews with writers about the themes they explore, their unforgettable characters and the magical worlds they build for us. This year, we’ll be hosting these authors: Petina Gappah, Umubyeyi Beata Mairese, Bolu Babalola, Kojo Koram, Wole Talabi, Hemley Boum, Zukiswa Wanner, Kelechi Okafor, Bisi Adjapon, DK Nnuro, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, Irene Muchemi, Gothataone Moeng, Omolola Ijeoma Ogunyemi, Nnamdi Ehirim, Ayanna Lloyd Banwo, Wanjiru Koinange, Abimbola Ishola, Stephen Buoro, Dipo Faloyin, Priya Hein and Olusegun Aganga.

“This year, Aké Festival will celebrate the cinematic excellence of a Netflix blockbuster. We will have director, producer and actor, Femi Adebayo chat with Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko on the making of ‘Jagun Jagun’.

“The enchanting Palmwine and Poetry segment is the highlight of our annual festival. We present a dynamic blend of cultural elements, fusing traditional palm wine with the contemporary artistry of poetry. This unique combination creates a relaxing atmosphere for festival-goers. Attendees can look forward to captivating performances by Deborah Johnson, Gbadamosi Servio and Tomilola Adeyemo Coco. Poet extraordinaire Wana Udobang will host this segment.

“We are proud to present African classical music this year. The festival, known for its commitment to showcasing diverse and outstanding talent, is set to captivate audiences with an evening of musical brilliance with Bantu Music who will be playing known classics from the coast of West Africa.

“This year, we are testing how much our attendees know about African books and authors. We have lots of book prizes to give away, as well as merch from our sponsors and partners.

“This is a special event for women in publishing and an opportunity for women who aspire to pursue careers in publishing to meet leaders and mentors within the African publishing industry and beyond. This reception is sponsored by PublisHer.”