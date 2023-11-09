200 amateur golfers square off at First Bank Lagos Open

First Bank officials, others at a press briefing on the 62 First Bank Golf Lagos Open at the Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos.

No fewer than 200 armature golf players will compete at the 62nd edition of the First Bank Golf Lagos Open scheduled to tee off from November 16 to November 19 at the Ikoyi Club,1938 golf section.

Olusegun Alebiosu, Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, FirstBank, who represented the Managing Director, Adesola Adeduntan, said this at a press briefing on Thursday in Lagos.

Adeduntan reiterated FirstBank’s commitment toward supporting golf, which he described as an aspirational sport that connected people in order to network.

“The FirstBank brand is proud to be the headline sponsor of this prestigious golf open, being the sponsor for 62 consecutive years shows the commitment to our brand.

“It is a testimony to the fact that FirstBank is rock solid.

“I’d like to appreciate the Ikoyi Club 1938 golf section for being a solid partner over the years, we welcome on board our old and new co-sponsors.

“Golf is an aspiration sport that entails commitment, focus and hard work, which are some of our brand’s watchword as well. It’s going to be an exciting tournament,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 54-hole will be the target for the three-day event.

The tournament is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) listed competition that attracts the best amateur golfers, not only in Nigeria but across the world.

The first day of the tournament will be dedicated to charity as teams from other golf clubs will compete; money realised will be given to two charities.

The Captain, Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Wahab Sarumi, applauded FirstBank for continuously promoting the game of golf for the past 62 years.

“We’re proud to be in partnership with FirstBank, they are truly the first, they have sponsored this tournament steady for more than six decades, this is commendable.

“Thank you for making use of the facility at the Ikoyi Club 1938,” he said.

Similarly, Abiona Babatunde, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate

Communications, Coscharis Motors, said the winner of this year’s edition will be going home with a Ford Edge Mid SUV 22 edition.

“We’re proud of the accomplishment of FirstBank and the development of golf, this is our contribution as partners of FirstBank, may the best man win,” he said.

Also, Bayo Ali, Commercial Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, said the Diageo Company was elated to be a partner with First Bank.

“We hope to have our Singleton lounge ready so participants can have a feel of our new product,” he said.

Ismail Omamegbe, FirstBank’s Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, Media and External Relations, said the brand considered Corporate Social Responsibility as high priority.

“We’re committed to our responsibility as a brand to the society. We understand the importance of sports to the teeming youth population and we remain committed,” he said.

NAN reports that Emmanuel Ojeabulu, winner of the 61st FirstBank Lagos Open Golf Championship has been listed in the WAGR. (NAN)