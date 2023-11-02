2 LAWMA highway sweepers crushed to death in Lagos 

•As commercial drivers protest against LASTMA

•Task Force deny involvement

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Efe Onodjae

Lagos—Tragedy struck, yesterday, when a car owner, who was alleged to be running away from arrest, crushed two highway sweepers of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, to death at Gbagada area of the state.

An eyewitness, narrated that the car owner was on top speed, while trying to evade arrest allegedly by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Task Force, when the unfortunate incident happened.

The incident attracted passersby, who thronged the scene lamenting the unfortunate incident, as they accused men of the state Task Force of causing the incident.

The lifeless bodies of the cleaners were seen laying in a drainage channel, as onlookers mourned.

The eyewitness, who gave his name simply as Charles, said: “It was a ghastly accident. Two LAWMA women were just knocked down by a Sienna SUV, while they were carrying out their official duties.

“We don’t know what was wrong with the driver, he just drove straight here and hit the two women. It is such a pity. The driver has been arrested and handed over to the police.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of cars and commuters were stuck in traffic for hours on the Oshodi-Gbagada motorway.

The bottleneck was further exacerbated when people stopped both routes of the motorway, causing a halt in traffic movement.

Commercial drivers protest against LASTMA

The situation led to a demonstration as passersby and motorists protested the killing of the street sweepers.

The drivers accused LASTMA officials of causing the accident, as the driver of the Sienna SUV was avioding being extorted and unknowingly knocked down the LAWMA sweepers.

They also accused LASTMA officials of always extorting motorists on all roads in the state under different guise and over flimsy offences.

Security agents, including policemen arrived at the scene and tear-gassed protesters in an attempt to disperse them and quell the situation.

Meanwhile, LAWMA confirmed the death of the two sanitation workers in a statement by its management.

The statement read: “LAWMA regrets to announce the tragic loss of two of our esteemed sanitation workers, who were hit by a reckless driver, in the course of discharging their lawful duties and rendering invaluable services to humanity around Gbagada axis.

“LAWMA is working hard with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the errant driver of the car, with vehicle number EPE 984 DV.

“We appeal to motorists for the umpteenth time, to drive with utmost caution on the highways, to avoid tragic incidents like this from happening to our sanitation workers or anyone in the course of discharging their daily duties.

“The public is urged to remain calm as appropriate steps are being taken and necessary measures put in place. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased, whom we love most dearly.”

Task Force reacts

The Lagos State Taskforce, has denied that the agency was involved in the car chase that led to an accident and tragic death of two LAWMA officials at Gbagada axis.

Chairman of the agency, Shola Jejeloye, said: “There is no iota of truth in that report.”

He spoke at the scene of the incident, where members of the public had gathered over the unfortunate incident.

He said: “It is a very sad and most importantly avoidable incident today that has led to loss of lives.

“For us as an agency, we have a very firm believe that traffic offence is not a criminal offence, therefore, it is better for a traffic offender to escape from the scene of the offence than to create a madness on the road that could lead to loss of life.

“None of the Taskforce officials were posted out today, (Monday) for any traffic enforcement, rather, they were deployed to Ile-Zik, Dopemu and Ikeja to maintain law and order during the NURTW protest.

“So, there is no way they could have been involved as widely speculated. The vehicle and occupants involved in the chase were clearly not in Taskforce uniform.

“The officials involved in this devastating incident will be fished out, arrested and will be made to answer for their crimes.

“The suspected motorist, who evaded arrest and knocked down these two innocent workers will also be trailed and prosecuted. In this era of social media, there is no hiding place for any criminal.

“Justice will be adequately served and no stone will be left unturned till all parties involved in the heinous crime are prosecuted.

“I strongly hope this serves as a deterrent to any overzealous officer, who sidelines the safety and security of Lagosians, who we have sworn to protect.”