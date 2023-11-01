1st anniversary: APC visiting prayer mountains for Adeleke to fail — Osun govt

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

THE Osun State Government, yesterday, berated the All Progressives Congress, APC, for visiting Prayer Mountains, praying that Governor Ademola Adeleke fails in his bid to develop the state infrastructure.

Speaking at the first anniversary press conference at the Government Secretariat, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, said members of the opposition have been going to different prayer centres, wishing that Adeleke’s bid to build five bridges across the state fails.

He, however, disclosed that the quest would be an effort in futility as the Governor and his administration are determined to make sure that the projects listed on the N100 billion infrastructure fund become reality.

Alimi said: “APC members in various mountains and places praying for the failure of Governor Adeleke, they are praying against us not to actualise the construction of five flyovers. But we are going to do it by the grace of God.

“They are making the prayer because that will be the end of their political hullabaloo and the noises they are making.

“When we have two in Osogbo, one in Owode-Ede, one in Ikirun and Ile-Ife, then we dualise road in Ilesa, Ikirun and do schools amongst others, please what will they say?

“They are on their knees praying, the moment we launch the infrastructure project, I know they will continue to bash us, they were wondering how we are going to do it.”

Speaking on the crisis in the judicial arm of government, the Commissioner disclosed that Justice Oyebola Ojo remains the Chief Judge of the state despite the industrial action embarked upon by the union.

He said: “Since no other judicial officer has been appointed Chief Judge in any capacity, Justice Oyebola Ojo remains the substantive Chief Judge of Osun pending the decision of the National Judicial Council, NJC.”