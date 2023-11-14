179 federal scholarship awardees depart Wednesday for Russia

..return to help move Nigeria forward, FG tasks awardees

…warns them against actions that could depict country in negatively

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A total of 179 students awarded the Bilateral Education Agreement, BEA scholarship in Russian for the 2023/2024 academic session are to depart Nigeria on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Pre-departure briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, advised them to return to the country upon completion of their studies to help move Nigeria forward.

This was as the minister advised them to uphold and eschew good values, focus on their studies and be good ambassadors of their country.

Mamman, who congratulated the awardees, particularly explained that Nigeria was investing a lot in them and expecting that the returns of the investment would manifest in their coming back to help move their nation forward.

Noting that the awardees were few out of thousands who secured the opportunity, the minister tasked the students not to take the opportunity for granted.

Speaking through his representative and Director of Tertiary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Rakiya Gambo Iliyasu, the minister advised the scholars to

strive to abide by the laws of their host country as well as remembering to be their brother’s keeper.

“Most importantly, you need to make your presence known to the Nigerian Embassy in Moscow. This is very necessary based on our experiences from Ukraine.,” he added.

He said: “Your selection as scholars is part of a broader plan of deepening the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which ensures that brilliant Nigerians, especially those that cannot afford to study programmes that are not readily available in Nigeria, are supported to get. necessary knowledge, skills and competence that would be useful in Nigeria’s development agenda.

“I am happy to inform you that despite the global economic meltdown, the number of our development partners have Increased and many of them now offer scholarship to Nigeria.

“Your parents are also spending a lot of resources on you. Note that we all expect you to return to our dear Country at the end of your studies to assist Nigeria to become a better place by contributing your quota to its development, using your new knowledge and skills.

” I enjoin the parents of the awardees to always keep in prayers and encourage them with sound advice at all times. You are further advised to make your parents and Nigeria proud by being worthy Ambassadors in the country of your studies.”