140 inmates on death row awaiting execution in Kano – NCoS

One hundred-and-forty inmates on death row are awaiting execution in Kano State.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kano State Command, Mr Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano that those on death row are of both genders.

“Kano Correctional Centre has no hangman because it is a Medium Security Custodial Centre,’’ Kofar-Nassarawa said.

He noted that governors in the state had failed to either sign death warrants or to commute the sentences of those on death row to life imprisonment.

“Some governors use Constitutional provisions to release inmates based on recommendations by the Advisory Council on the prerogative of mercy to decongest correctional centres, Kofar-Nassarawa noted.