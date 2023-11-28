1,313 Kebbi, Zamfara NYSC members takes oath in Kebbi camp

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 1,313 NYSC members deployed to Kebbi state on Tuesday were sworn in, in a symbolic kick off of mandatory orientation and service year.

The combined orientation course of Kebbi and Zamfara co-members were sworn-in by justice Faruku Hassan Bunza who represented the chief judge before the state NYSC coordinator of Zamfara state Alhaji Hassan Abdulsalam.

Earlier, in her speech, the Kebbi state NYSC coordinator, Mrs Agather Banki Okolo reminded the corps members that the orientation is designed to prepare them for future as they receive training on skills acquisition, discipline and leadership and moral instructions to prepare for the challenges of life as they face their host communities.

She added that, the orientation camp is regimented to afford them the opportunity to learn social interactions in order to fully integrate into the society to foster unity and to assist in nation building, she thanked the governor who was represented by the commissioner of youth malam Nura fingila and the NYSC governing board for their support to the scheme.

Banki used the occasion to congratulate the youth deployed to the state and warned them to stick to the rules of the scheme saying the Director General of NYSC sends warm regards to the co-members.

The Director General also urge them to be ambassadors of peace and to work hard to unify the country through social integration, discipline and dedication to their duties of nation building.