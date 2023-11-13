13 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway multiple crash

No fewer than 13 persons sustained injuries in a multiple accident on Sunday at Car Park C on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the incident occured at 4:55 a.m., saying that it was caused by speeding and it involved five vehicles and 22 people.

” A total of five vehicles were involved which includes three trucks, a Toyota Corolla marked MUS 793 HM and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FG 369-F20,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital Mowe, for medical attention.

She reported the state Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, to have advised motorists to always apply caution while driving and also drive defensively.

NAN