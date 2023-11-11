11th-year remembrance: Political loyalists offer special prayers in honour of late Oloye Saraki

*Late Saraki

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Scores of political loyalists of late former Senate Leader and strongman of Kwara politics, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki popularly known by his admirers “Olaoye” in his days, on Tuesday converged at his Ilofa country home, GRA, Ilọrin Kwara state capital to offer prayers for 11th years of his demise.

Late Saraki died on November 14, 2019, and yesterday Tuesday marked the 11th years of remembrance of his death.

As early as 7.00 a.m, his supporters who hadn’t joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state dressed themselves in white attires to be part of the special prayers to mark his 11th year of his demise.

The prayers was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir and supported with other leading Ismic clerics in Ilorin Emirate.

In his sermon at the event, the Mukadam of Ilorin Emirate, Sheikh Sulyman Danboronu urged the supporters to always strive to ensure that the goods they do in life is far more than the bad they do.

He said thinking this way would make Almighty Allah to be pleased with them and help to live better.

Mukadam who also spoke in parable said no human being in life should write himself or herself off that the Almighty cannot do well for them in their lifetime.

He said thinking that way is more than committing criminal offence in life.

Earlier, Dr. AbdulRazaq Aduramigba also in his sermon prayed that Almighty Allah should consider the good works and lifetime of the late Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki to continue to grant him Aljanah Firdaus.

He urged supporters to avoid backbiting and trading of abusive words against each other because such attitudes destroy the community.

He asked the present administration to also emulate the characteristics of the exemplary life and times the late politician for genuine development of the people and progress of the state.

He also urged everyone to do everything within their means to train and educate their children in their own interests and for the safety and betterment of society.

Meanwhile, some of the associates of the late Saraki speaking at the program described the late politician as a worthy leader that had supported less privileged and politicians in making their lives worth living.

The former personnel assistant to late Saraki and current state chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Tunde Muhammed, former Majority Leader in the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Isola Balogun Fulani and former commissioner for Lands and Housing, Hajia Ramota Ibrahim in separate interviews at the event said that, they would continue to remember late Saraki for his wonderful support to all and sundry in the state and nationwide.

They however urged politicians and government at all levels to imbibe the virtues of late politician so as to bring new lease of life to the governed.

Among those in attendance include, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and now State Chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Tunde Muhammed, former Senatorial leader of PDP, Alhaji Jimoh Adesina, former Kwara Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Alhaji Saka Issau(SAN), former Kwara SSG, Alhaji Saka Onimago, former Majority Leader in the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ishola Balogun Fulani, former member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Jimoh Agboola and former Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Kayode Yusuf popularly known as “Maja”.

Others are, former Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Hajia Ramota Ibrahim, former Ambassador to Netherlands, Dr. Ninilola Akanbi, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kola Shittu and former member of the state House of Assembly, Mrs. Ebun Owolabi and host of others.