Zulum promises university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Bama

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved scholarships to 37 labourers involved in the construction of resettlement houses for internally displaced persons in Nguro Soye village of Bama Local Government Area.

Zulum announced the scholarship during an inspection visit to the construction site.

The governor had, during interactions, discovered that some of the labourers had obtained Senior Secondary School Certificates and can qualify for admissions.

Zulum noted that anyone amongst them who meets admission requirement into university will be fully sponsored to pursue their educational endeavours.

“Let me know how many of you have completed secondary school and we will sponsor you to pursue undergraduate degrees at the university”, Zulum stated.

… Assesses destroyed structure at UIICEST

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum assessed structures destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents at Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education, Science and Technology (UIICEST), Bama.

The governor directed the commissioner of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement, Engr. Ibrahim Idriss, to make an in-depth assessment of damages at the staff quarters and students’ hostels.

Zulum noted that rehabilitation of the destroyed facilities will pave way for students and staff to fully occupy the college which currently operates on a skeletal basis.