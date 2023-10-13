YPP guber candidate vows to stand on 1991 Imo charter of equity

By Chinonso Alozie

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Kemdi Opara, on Friday vowed to stand on the 1991 Imo charter of equity.

He stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while dismissing the 2023 new Imo charter of equity.

According to Opara, the 1991, charter of equity would address marginalisation in Imo state and that his decision for the 1991 Imo charter of equity was a kind reaffirmation of the document.

According to YPP governorship candidate, “The Egbu Declaration held at the All Saints Cathedral, Egbu in Owerri North LGA where I firmly opposed the continued marginalization and suppression of Owerri zone, a zone otherwise known as Imo East Senatorial district with predominantly well-read and very intelligent but yet to be allowed to produce the Governor of Imo State for even a term.

“Noting that it is repugnant to fairness, equity and Justice for any particular zone to want to keep producing governor to the detriment of others in the face of an existing Charter of Equity to rotate power amongst the three Zones.

“I stand in solidarity with Owerri zone’s demand to produce the next Governor of the State in accordance with the 1991 Charter of Equity in Imo State and commending the Organizers of the event for proving to the World that the zone still has great and respected leaders of thought that mean well for the zone and its people. I am optimistic that the program strongly signifies the beginning of the journey of Owerri zone to Douglas House come January 15, 2024,” he said.

He continued by saying: “I urged Ndi Owerri zone and Imo people in general to shun pecuniary gains of the moment and objectively thoroughly assess him as the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) as well as his brother candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, Action Democratic Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance who are from the Owerri zone and were present at the Egbu Declaration anniversary ceremony to enable them make informed decision to vote for the best with the leadership capacity, competence, integrity and content of character to bring about effective and productive governance for Imo State.”

However, he promised that his administration “Would ensure integrity in the management of public affairs, lay the quality foundation for good governance to strive in the State and focus on the concrete result of positive governance, promised to end insecurity, compensate families of slain victims, industrialize and revolutionalise agriculture in the State to create massive employment opportunities, empower the youths through skills acquisition and funds availability to help them become self-employed and employers of labour, declare compulsory Free Education in the State-owned Primary and Secondary schools.”