Youth Minister assumes office, promises roadmap for ministry

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Jamila Bio Ibrahim, the newly appointed Minister of Youth Development, has assumed office, emphasizing the need for action and collaboration.

During her inaugural address after taking charge of the ministry on Monday evening in Abuja, Ibrahim expressed her vision of a united effort to drive President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope for youth development.

She stressed that this is not the time for mere policy statements, but rather a moment to come together and design a comprehensive roadmap for the ministry.

Her words came at a critical time when Nigerian youth face numerous challenges, including unemployment, inadequate education, and limited access to essential services.

Ibrahim stated, “In this gathering, I envision a family meeting where we come together to drive the renewed hope vision of President Bola Tinubu regarding youth development

“It is crucial that we unite and adopt a holistic approach to youth development.

“This is not the time for mere policy statements; instead, we must collaborate to design a comprehensive roadmap for the Ministry.”

While emphasizing the urgency of tangible actions and the commitment required to address the challenges faced by Nigerian youth, she urged all stakeholders to consider themselves dedicated servants of the youth.

“I appeal to each of you to join hands in serving our nation. Let us view ourselves as dedicated servants of the youth, diligently discharging our duties.

“Together, we can make a significant impact and bring about positive change,” Ibrahim stated.

Her call for unity and a comprehensive approach to youth development resonated with the ministry’s management officials, who expressed their support for her vision.

The gathering acknowledged the need to move beyond rhetoric and work collaboratively to implement practical solutions.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, the Minister of State for Youth Development, briefly expressed his gratitude and blessings to the management and staff of the ministry.

Earlier, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, expressed his support for the new ministers in fulfilling the President’s mandate. President’s mandate.

Abubakar stated, “The ministry was established to facilitate youth development. I assure the new Ministers of the full support of the Ministry’s staff in fulfilling the President’s mandate.

“We are prepared to collaborate with you in the implementation of policies and programs. By working together, we can achieve success.”