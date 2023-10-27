Your presidential ambition can come through in 2031, Ganduje tells Atiku, Obi

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Abdullahi Ganduje, has told the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) – Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to contest again in 2031.

Ganduje said the duo can wait and achieve their presidential aspiration after President Bola Tinubu must have completed two terms of tenure in office.

The APC chairman said this on Thursday shortly after the Supreme Court affirmed the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Justice John Okoro, the chairman of the seven-man panel delivered the judgment in Abuja.

Ganduje, while reacting to the ruling via a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Edwin Olofu, also urged Atiku and Obi to work with the president.

The former Kano governor also hailed the victory and congratulated President Tinubu, adding that the judgment will reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth and development.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward,” APC boss said.

“This is democracy; Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country.

“There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualise their presidential aspiration after the second tenure of Tinubu in 2031,” Ganduje said.