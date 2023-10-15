‘Your lies scare me’, OAP Dotun refutes estranged wife’s claim of having access to kids

OAP Dotun has refuted the claims made by his estranged wife, Taiwo Oyebanjo, regarding access to their children.

Taiwo, on Sunday, had taken to Instagram to say that Dotun could see their kids but wouldn’t be allowed to share videos on social media while maintaining the secrecy of her current address.

In response via his Instagram page, Dotun expressed shock over her claims which he described as lies.

He wrote, “I am typing this, and I am deeply broken! Who did I marry? Why do you lie so much? Seeing my children is the ONLY IMPORTANT THING TO ME. You have now lied that you have given me access to our Children. YOU HAVE NOT, and I have still not received any notification on how to see my Children

Dotun stated that he would address each of her claims with evidence, especially regarding his ability to be in the US during the birth of their first child.