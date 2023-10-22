Your defection to APC a good political strategy, NANS tells Senator Ubah

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has commended Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for defecting from the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as strategic and timely because Nigeria needs inclusive governance and development.

Former President of Senate of NANS, Comrade Innocent Chuks Okafor, in a statement in Awka on Sunday, said it was indeed President Bola Tinubu’s leadership qualities and political sagacity that were the driving force behind Senator Ubah’s decision to join the APC.

According to Okafor, the defection signified Ubah’s quest for national unity, expressing optimism that his joining the ruling party would attract more federal government presence to the South East region.

Welcoming Senator Ubah’s commitment towards changing the political narrative in the South East, the former students leader described the Senator as a consummate and progressive politician, and a strong advocate for human capital development.

He said: “NANS applauds Senator Ubah’s bold step and we believe that his blueprint aligns with the APC-led federal government’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“Throughout his political career, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has been a member of various prominent political parties, with his main focus always being the advancement of his region.

“He made significant contributions to the Labour Party, PDP and APGA in the past, and later gained more popularity following his involvement with the Young Progressives Party (YPP), where he successfully won two elections to represent Anambra South as a Senator.

“Senator Ubah’s recent decision to defect to the APC was motivated by his unwavering commitment to championing the interest of his constituents and ensuring that the dividends of democracy benefits his region”.

He urged other influential political figures from the South East to align with Senator Ubah and support his aspirations and initiatives for the interest of the geopolitical zone.

Okafor also congratulated the founder of Capital Oil and Gas for his recent legal triumph in the case against AMCOM, which, he said, resulted in the return of his company to him.

NANS commended the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and APC national chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, for their efforts in facilitating Ubah’s defection to the ruling party.