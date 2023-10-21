Yobe Govt, London Research Institutes To Sign MoU on Kidney Disease, Research Promotion 

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, said the state government would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the famous United Kigdom Research institutions, to commence research on the rampant Kidney failure in some parts of the state.

Governor Buni stated this in London on Saturday after concluding his visit to the famous York University, Crick Research institute, London School of Hygiene, the London University College, and University of Sussex for partnernership in research and training.

According to press statement from the governor’s spokesman, Mohammed Mamman, Buni who met with renowned epidemiologists and researchers, agreed to investigate the remote causes of the kidney failure among communities on the banks of river Yobe.

“We have heard very fruitful discussions that raise our hope to finding solutions to this health menace, as well as to promote research and training in the state.

“We will sign the MoU to define our levels of commitment to commence the partnerships,” Governor Buni assured.

He explained that although it is capital extensive ,” we are determined to partner and find international funders to support us find a lasting solution to this problem and save our people.”

The governor further said the research and training programmes will attract economic gains to the state.

“We are committed to creating a research and training hub at the Biomedical Research and Training Center of the Yobe State University.

“The research center will serve us locally, provide quality training to scientists, and attract researchers and scientists from across Nigeria and Africa.

In a strategic, and separate meetings with Prof. Neil Pearce, the internationally celebrated Professor of Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Prof. Ben Caplin, Professor of Nephrology, University College London,

Prof. Jonathan Stoye, Principal Group Leader, lnternational Activities of the famous Francis Crick Research Institute, London, agreed to partner Yobe state government in its quest to fight the disease and promote, research and training in the state.