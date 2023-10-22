Yalaju felicitates with Uduaghan at 69

Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan

Comrade Alvin Oritseweyinm Yalaju has felicitated the former Governor of Delta State Dr.Emmanuel Uduaghan on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.

Yalaju in a congratulatory message said that During your administration as the Governor of Delta State, the University Teaching Hospital( Oghara) made history by carrying out her first kidney transplant. Deltans will always be grateful to your administration, especially in the area of cheap and affordable transportation (the popular Uduaghan bus). It is indeed indelible as against the present transportation brouhaha across the country.

“Your provision of educational infrastructure was second to none in the country as state public schools were in enviable shape. Your foresight in the introduction of the Edumashal program also enabled a lot of less privileged families to look past immediate benefits to embrace the longterm benefits of education for free.

“Your strong belief that a healthy population is the basis for a wealthy society paid off. Your mandatory maternal health care services were available free of charge in all public hospitals under the Free Maternal Healthcare Programme; a policy that was extended to those under five years of age for free as well.

“May God grant you long life to continue to serve your people, Delta State and Nigeria at large, Asamaigor, Agberediden “.