Xejet Airline expands fleet with new Bombardier CRJ-200

By Prince Okafor

Non-schedule commercial airline, Xejet Airlines is growing its fleet of modern aircraft with the addition of a brand new Bombardier CRJ-200 registered as 5N-XEJ.

The airline welcomed the new aircraft as it arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja weekend.

With this new addition, Xejet will now operate three CRJ-200 aircraft, in addition to two Embraer 145 planes.

Confirming the development, Xejet Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Iza stated that the arrival of the equipment is part of the operational expansion plan of the airline.

He said: “The arrival of the equipment will boost our operation and it is in line with our operational strategy to make more seats available to our patrons both current and prospective.

“We are indeed elated that we are taking this step to add more value to our services, adding that we will not relent in providing cost-effective and customer-oriented smart business air travel options to passengers in a single-class of travel.”

According to the him, “We would also strive to provide a rewarding work environment for our employees and to become an employer of choice. We would be an Airline that maintains excellent professional relationships with all our various suppliers and business partners.”

Continuing, he said: “We will always work hard to maintain consistently high standards of safety by applying the latest training, industry best practice and technology available.”

“It has always been our desire to allow our customers to experience the benefit of a private jet with personalized service within the comfort and safety of a commercial airline.”