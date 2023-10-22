WTM: Ooni of Ife pledges to support NANTA in marketing Nigeria

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) says it has won the support of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to market Nigeria to the world at the forthcoming World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

Its National President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The 2023 WTM is to hold from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8 in London.

Akporiaye said the royal father’s attendance at the occasion would be a great honour to Nigeria and its diverse cultural tourism heritage.

“I can imagine the pull and shove expected by lovers of Nigerian royalty and at most significant presence of Oba Ogunwusi.

“It is going to be the most unprecedented event in the history of Nigeria.

“Indeed, the world will be excited to meet one of the icons of our reverred traditional rulers,” she said.

Akporiaye noted that already about 100, 000 NANTA members have indicated interest to participate in the colourful tourism train to market Nigeria.

“We at NANTA are committed to showcasing Nigeria and interested in helping out in the promotion and marketing of Nigerian cultural tourism assets.

“We choose against all odds to proudly and sacrificially put Nigeria first before any primordial sentiments or interest,” she stated.