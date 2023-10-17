WORLD THROMBOSIS DAY: Walk, stretch regularly to move against thrombosis, Nigerians told

…As global campaign promotes blood clot prevention

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigerians have been called upon to proactively move against thrombosis, commonly known as blood clots, by regularly engaging in walking and stretching, as well as other simple movements that can increase blood flow and help reduce the potential for blood clots to form.

Thrombosis is the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths worldwide, even though an estimated one in four people die from conditions related to blood clots.

Speaking weekend on the occasion of the 10th World Thrombosis Day, themed “Move Against Thrombosis” , medical experts warned against the common risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing blood clots. These include extended hospitalisation, cancer, pregnancy, and the postpartum period.

World Thrombosis Day is a global effort established by the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, ISTH, to spread awareness of the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of thrombosis.

In the view of the Chair of the World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee, Dr. Lana Castellucci, “One of the reasons that thrombosis ends up as the cause of death for one in four people worldwide is that many of its symptoms are synonymous with other common conditions.

“When a person experiences a leg cramp, for example, it is unlikely that they will seek a blood clot screening, and unfortunately, that can result in the condition becoming fatal. We are working to educate the public on the signs and symptoms of this prevalent condition to ensure proper medical care is sought before it’s too late.”

According to the experts, thrombosis can develop in, or travel to, blood vessels throughout the body, often causing symptoms that can be mistaken for other conditions.

“The most common signs of a blood clot in the leg, or deep vein thrombosis (DVT), can include pain or tenderness in the calf, swelling of the ankle or foot, redness or noticeable discolouration and/or warmth in the area.

“Signs of a blood clot in the lungs, or pulmonary embolism (PE), can include unexplained shortness of breath, rapid breathing, chest pain, rapid heart rate, and/or light-headedness or loss of consciousness.

“Up to 60 per cent of venous thromboembolism (VTE) cases occur during or after hospitalisation, as patients are more likely to have decreased mobility due to bedrest, while patients with cancer are four times more likely to develop a serious blood clot due to the effects of surgery and chemotherapy.

“Also, blood becomes stickier during pregnancy and immediately after delivery, while the weight of the uterus pressing on veins in the pelvis can slow circulation in the legs.”

Regularly exercising and maintaining a healthy weight are important for people with these and other risk factors, they noted.

More than 5,000 partner organizations and individuals from more than 120 countries joined forces to advance understanding of the treatment and prevention of blood clots.

Founded in 1969, the ISTH comprises more than 7,000 clinicians, researchers, and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 124 countries around the world.

It is the leading worldwide medical and scientific professional Society dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions related to thrombosis and hemostasis.