World Teachers’ Day: Teachers ‘ll get their due reward — Tinubu

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, reiterated his administration’s avowed determination to ensure teachers get their due reward.

He regretted the challenges confronting Nigerian teachers, including overcrowded classrooms, scarce resources and limited opportunities for professional development, which he said are the result of prolonged neglect of the noble profession.

The President made the promise during the 2023 World Teachers’ Day commemoration held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that Nigeria’s future can only be safeguarded by investing in education, empowering the teachers and providing every child with the tools to reach their dream destination.

Delivering the President’s keynote address titled, “Teacher Appreciation: Nurturing Minds, Changing Lives,” VP Shettima said: “Our commitment to actualising our education reforms is to drive the emergence and sustenance of a system that recognises that education is the mother of new ideas and groundbreaking discoveries.

“With well-taught workforces, we are not only going to build a nation that thinks but one that lives in an interconnected world, a world where the exchange of knowledge and ideas knows no boundaries.

“Without motivated teachers, we can’t build a nation that fosters such international cooperation, builds bridges of understanding, and addresses global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and healthcare.

“So, education, to us, and I believe to you too, is not just a means to individual success; it is a path to global harmony and sustainable development.”

Noting that every educated person is a product of teachers, President Tinubu expressed the nation’s gratitude to Nigerian teachers, reassuring them that their profession is a prime in the vision for the nation and her development agenda.

The President disclosed that he has directed the Ministers of Education to collaborate with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to comprehensively revise existing guidelines “to ensure that anyone seeking to benefit from this Act must be fully prepared to return to the classroom, equipped with the latest teaching techniques and skills, especially in the realm of information technology”.

He continued: “I am pleased to share with you a significant policy initiative, the Harmonised Retirement Age of Teachers in Nigeria Act 2022, which allows our dedicated teachers to continue their invaluable service for up to 40 years or until reaching the age of 65, whichever comes first. This measure is designed to retain the wealth of experience within our educational system and bolster the number of educators in our schools.

“I encourage each of you to consider taking advantage of this policy, but please bear in mind that eligibility is not automatic.

“To benefit from this Act, you must possess contemporary teaching skills, including proficiency in information technology, as we strive to equip our students for both the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Recalling that the role of a teacher had moved from not only imparting knowledge, the President said it has extended far beyond that, and they are now expected to be technologically adept, adaptable, and innovative.

“They must equip their students with skills that are relevant to an ever-evolving job market, where automation and AI are becoming increasingly prevalent. Our commitment to education must evolve with the times.

“Our plan for the education sector is to make it a system capable of harnessing the potential of new learning technologies.

“Our agenda is to build a system where artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual classrooms are not mere buzzwords. They are tools that can revolutionize the way we teach, learn, and think.

“We are going to invest in modernizing our educational infrastructure and make sure that we are in step with the world on the road to the future,” Tinubu added.