World Mental Health Day: Ondo govt canvasses increased awareness

Ondo State Government has called for increased mental health awareness in the state, as Nigeria marks the 2023 World Mental Health Day.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, made the call on Tuesday in Akure while speaking with newsmen, in commemoration of this year’s World Mental Health Day.

He called for increased partnership in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mental health issues in the state.

Recall that the theme of this year’s celebration is: “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right.”

According to Ajaka, mental health is an integral part of health and well-being of individuals which allows them to cope with the challenges of life, connect with others and thrive throughout their lives.

He, however, expressed the regret that mental health was the least discussed and usually misdiagnosed in the African clime, adding that it had continued to put pressure on the healthcare system.

The commissioner stated that the state government was strategising and training healthcare workers in various hospitals and basic health centres to make mental health care accessible, available and affordable in all communities.

He said that government was also looking into the expansion and equipping of the Neuro-psychiatric Hospital in Akure to further ensure proper care for patients with mental health issues.

Ajaka added that the Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government had approved the recruitment of medical personnel in all areas of health care in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

He urged people of the state to shun drug abuse which, he said, was one of the causes of mental health issues, especially among the youth.

“Drug abuse is a major factor in our society today, especially amongst our youths.

“If you have stress in your life, abusing drug isn’t the solution; get help from appropriate quarters.

“Engage in good practices, such as socialising, having good night sleep, eating healthy meals and setting daily goals,” he said.

The commissioner called for partnership in the training of staffers on mental health issues, diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

He also appealed to individuals, groups and organisations to assist, saying that government alone cannot do it.