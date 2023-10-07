World Habitat Day: Peter Adejoh advocates for resilient urban economies

As part of the World Habitat Day activities, the Peter Adejoh Foundation organized an event at Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja.

The United Nations annually observes World Habitat Day on the first Monday of October to reflect on the state of cities and human settlements and promote the right to adequate shelter, focusing on sustainable urbanization.

This year’s theme is “Resilient Urban Economies: Cities as Drivers of Growth and Recovery.”

In his keynote address, Dr Peter Adejoh, the founder of the Peter Adejoh Foundation, emphasised the significance of resilient urban economies in our rapidly evolving world.

He highlighted cities as vibrant ecosystems with the potential to adapt, innovate, and flourish, even in challenging circumstances.

“Cities are emerging as the nucleus of growth and recovery, not merely concrete jungles but vibrant ecosystems with potential for adaptation and innovation.

“Resilience is the tangible force that enables communities to rebound from crises with renewed vigor, encompassing strategic planning, sustainable infrastructure, and a collective spirit of innovation.

“To build a resilient urban economy, we must focus on key pillars: diversity of industries, investment in infrastructure, sustainability at the core, and collaborative governance.

“Cities are the conduits through which growth permeates every facet of our lives, fueling economic prosperity and serving as epicentres of innovation.

“In times of crisis, resilient urban economies become beacons of hope. Their ability to swiftly adapt to new circumstances, leverage technology, and support vulnerable populations sets them apart. They are not merely survivors; they are beacons of resilience, guiding us towards brighter tomorrows.”

Gideon Obande, the resource person and Programme Manager of the Peter Adejoh Foundation, urged participants to become ambassadors for environmental conservation and emphasised the importance of tree planting.

The event’s high point included presentation of gifts to quiz winners and tokens of appreciation to teachers by the foundation.

Dr Adejoh, alongside the school principal, Mrs. Elizabeth Eguman and other staff, launched a tree planting campaign within the school premises.