Work to begin soon on Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway – Abiodun

…to launch CNG mass buses on Monday

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Saturday disclosed work would soon commence on the Lagos- Ota-Abeokuta Expressway.

The governor also said, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered Mass Transit Buses would be launched next week Monday.

Speaking at this year’s Odun Omo Owu celebration with the theme “A New Dawn” held at Oba Adeleye Park, Sokori, Abeokuta North Local Government Area, the governor also said his administration has commenced the construction of a Dry Port at Kajola whose multiplying effects would further open up the State for investments.

Governor Abiodun who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, said the conversion of the mass buses to CNG, was part of the palliative measures taken to lessen the effects of fuel subsidy removal, saying Ogun State remains the first in the country to record such achievement.

While highlighting the creation of the Ogun State Investment Promotion Agency (OGUNIPA) and the establishment of the Ogun State Business Environment Council (OGBEC), as some of the steps taken to boost investments and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, Governor Abiodun declared that the State is the third in Internally Generated Revenue and the third largest economy in the country.

He said: “We have also invested heavily in security, thus making Ogun State one of the safest and most suitable States for investment to thrive in Nigeria. This has tremendously helped us to curtail pockets of violence across the state, especially the recent cult clashes at Sagamu.

“Without any fear of contradiction, Kabiyesi and distinguished guests here present, I can boldly say that as at today, we have perhaps the most conducive environment and adequate infrastructural development models that ensure that Ogun State is the safest place to live, work and do business and we are proud as a Government on this feat.

“We are happy because our commitment, initiatives, vision, dedication, resolute and our refusal to be distracted by treacherous politicians and backstabbers have continued to yield positive results, as existing businesses are thriving while new investments are being attracted in multitude into our dear State.”

The governor who described the theme of the festival as apt, said the nation has witnessed a new dawn with the recent judgement of the Supreme Court that reaffirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu, noting that the nation would soon take her rightful position in the comity of nations as a result of the various policies introduced to reshaping the nation’s economy.

Abiodun who described the Odun Omo Owu celebration as a veritable platform to showcase the rich culture of the Owu people, noted that in Yoruba history, they have demonstrated bravery, strength of character and cognitive capacity, adding that the kingdom has produced notable Nigerians who have made meaningful impact locally and internationally.

The governor added: “Let me make it abundantly clear that the contemporary history of Yoruba race is completely inchoate without the role of the Owu Kingdom, especially in the early 19th century downward.

“It is a thing of joy today that despite the temporary setback of those days, the people of Owu has proudly created a common cultural identity and distinct heritage within the Nigeria’s political space, especially in the South West.

“Meanwhile, in every analysis and discuss about the people of Owu and their peculiar attributes, one trait continues to be uppermost and dominant, and that is the sense of Courage; you can not find any Owu man or woman without courage.”

In his remarks, the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, commended Governor Abiodun for his love for culture and tradition, calling for the quick resolution of conflicts amongst sons and daughters Owu for the rapid development of Egbaland, Ogun State and the country as a whole.