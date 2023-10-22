Women of Rubies unveils 2nd edition of media visibility boot camp

Women of Rubies, a leading platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering women’s accomplishments, has announced the launch of the second edition of its Media Visibility BootCamp.

Following the resounding success of the inaugural boot camp in August, the transformative event is now set to become a quarterly occurrence, a statement noted.

Esther Ijewere, the Founder of Women of Rubies, expressed her enthusiasm about the event.

She said: “We are thrilled to host the Women of Rubies Media Visibility BootCamp once again, an exceptional event aimed at empowering and uplifting women in the realm of business.

“Our goal is to provide participants with the knowledge and resources needed to magnify their voices and achieve their pinnacle potential. It’s time for women to shine brightly and leave their indelible mark on the media landscape.”

The Women of Rubies Media Visibility BootCamp goes beyond traditional learning experiences, offering a transformative journey meticulously designed to equip participants with the skills required to amplify their voices, elevate their personal brands, and make a profound impact in their respective fields, she added.

According to the statement, “The program seamlessly integrates expert-led guidance, interactive exercises, and a nurturing community to ensure attendees achieve their maximum potential for growth.

“The second edition of the Women of Rubies Media Visibility BootCamp will take place virtually on December 9 and 10, offering limited slots. Participants are encouraged to secure their spots promptly by registering via our websites.

“This event promises a stellar lineup of speakers, thought leaders, and experts in the media, marketing, and business sectors.

“The distinguished speakers for this edition include Diwura Oladepo, Founder and Executive Director of Tech4Dev; Omobabinrin Adeola Osideko, a Personal Development Coach; Mayowa Adegoke, journalist and motivational speaker; Funmi Ajala, a corporate and digital communication expert; and Esther Ijewere, the Founder of Women of Rubies.

“Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn directly from these accomplished professionals, gaining priceless insights and pragmatic advice to enhance their brand visibility and influence.

“The BootCamp will conclude with a captivating fireside chat featuring prominent speakers: Chinaza Favour, Wendy Nwajiuofor, Azeezat Adejare and Rinret Gofwan.