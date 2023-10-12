Woman begs for mercy after beating 5-yr-old step-daughter to death

By Charly Agwam

An 18-year-old pregnant housewife, Khadija Adamu, has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for beating her five-year-old step-daughter to death for defecating on her body.

Khadija, who said that she regretted her action, claimed it was not intentional, saying that she only wanted to correct the child.

Speaking with journalists, while being paraded at the Bauchi State Police Command, she begged for leniency.

“How can I kill a child who was like my child? Even though she was my co-wife’s baby, she was also my daughter because she was my husband’s child. What happened were a mistake and not a deliberate intention to kill.

“I am also a mother, and I am currently four months pregnant with my second child. How can I possibly kill another child? What happened was that this girl defecated on her body, and I felt that at her age, she shouldn’t have done that, so I used a USB cord to beat her with it. It was not as if I had any intention of killing her.

“I didn’t know she would die. I only wanted to correct her. She didn’t die that day I beat her. It was the next day that she died. I feel very sad and unhappy that she died.

“I am asking for leniency because everyone has forgiven me. I asked the Police to pardon me if not for anything but for the baby I am carrying in my womb since what I did was not deliberate.”