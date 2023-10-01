Woman arrests man who abducted, killed daughter in Zaria

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

A woman in Zaria, Kaduna State who went to pay ransom to a person that abducted and killed her daughter, recognised the hoodlum and was assisted by passers-by to apprehend him.



Police Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Command, ASP Mansir Hassan,told journalists that investigation was ongoing, on the matter, while the suspect was arrested.



The suspect, Aminu Ibrahim, allegedly abducted Fatima Adamu who he later killed and buried her in his house.

Family members of the deceased told journalists that Fatima who was aged 23, had travelled to Kaduna from .Zaria where she was to spend 4 days.



“When she did not return after 4 days and she could not answer our phone calls,we were worried. Later, a man picked the call and told us that Fatima was abducted by him .He demanded N100,000 as ransom.”

“We raised the amount and took.it to him at a place in Wusasa, Zaria.He promised to release Fatima that day but did not. Three days after he called again and asked for another N100,000. Late Fatima ‘s mother and her sister sold a plot of land and took the money to the place he fixed in Wusasa but on sighting the man, the mother recognised him and raised alarm. “



” The confusion attracted people who assisted in apprehenting him.He was taken to a Police station nearby where the officers interrogated him,” the family members said.



Security sources said Aminu had confessed to the crime an had shown the police where he buried Fatima in his house located at Limanchin Iya area of Zaria.



Aminu Ibrahim who was said to have confessed participating in abducting individuals , admitted that Fatima died in his custody and the secretly buried her in his house.