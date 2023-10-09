Wizkid’s mother to be buried in Lagos Oct 12 

The burial arrangement of the mother of Nigerian music star, Wizkid, Jane Dolapo Balogun, who died on August 18, has been announced.

The late Madam Jane Dolapo’s funeral rite was announced by the family in an e-flier shared on social media on Sunday.

According to the family, a wake and tribute will be held in Wizkid’s mother’s honour on October 12, while the funeral will take place the following day.

The funeral service will be held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David, Victoria Island in Lagos.

Recall during a 2012 radio interview with Tim Westwood, Wizkid revealed that his father has three wives.

But, the singer is known to be very fond of his mum.

In 2014, Wizkid released ‘Mummy Mi’, a song off his ‘Ayo’ album. The song was dedicated to mothers across the world.

The singer praised Jane for all the joy she gave to him. He also promised to spoil her with the finest things in life.

Born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun on 16th July 1990, the singer and songwriter is termed to be a prominent figure in the modern-day afrobeats music scene.

Wizkid is regarded as one of the biggest and one of the most influential African artists of all time.

He began recording music at the age of 11 and released a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

In 2009, Wizkid signed a record deal with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E). He later rose to the limelight after releasing “Holla at Your Boy”, the lead single from his debut studio album, Superstar (2011), which also spawned the singles “Tease Me/Bad Guys” and “Don’t Dull”.