With “Burst” singer, Junzy bursts into Nigerian Afrobeat scene with verve

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ebruba Mideno a.k.a Junzy, a Nigerian singer, performing artist and songwriter has signed his name on the buzzing Afrobeats landscape with a new release titled “Burst” with a new refreshing breath of life and vibes.

The new song “Burst” which was released in October of this year has found its way into most streaming platforms’ playlists, enjoying its pride of place among top hits currently making waves.

On Boomplay’s Afrobeats Party playlist, Burst sits at number 7, as at press time and also enjoys an enviable place on the Afrobeats Hottest Tunes playlist.

The singer, who is the second son of publisher, celebrated editor, columnist, publicity guru and lecturer, Mideno Bayagbon is not a flash in the pan. His goal is to reshape and redefine the Afrobeats genre

Combining his West African heritage with his experiences growing up in the diaspora, he brings forth new flavors, insights, and a fresh perspective of his life through performing his music.

“Every song is a journey. Every journey is an experience, Welcome to The Xperience, says Junzy.

Junzy has been nurturing his musical talents from a very young age and officially started his solo career in 2022. He has previously released singles like One Chance, D Tori, Push It and Touchin.

He hopes Nigeria is ready for him as he drops his new single “Burst” in October, 2023. He promises Naija will see him soon as he’s currently working on his album virtually with celebrity producers In Lagos, Nigeria