WIMBIZ enjoins women to be ‘limitless’ in maiden London conference

…As DJ Cuppy headlines after-party

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Building strong values to achieve unlimited potential for women was part of the issues raised at the just concluded Maiden London Conference by the Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ.

The foremost financial guru, Ibukun Awosika who is also the co-Founder of WIMBIZ, in her address emphasized that it is the daily efforts and actions that lead to limitless outcomes.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Limitless: Embrace the Infinite’’, alongside other dignitaries, including the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, emphasized the importance of clear-cut objectives and their need to be attainable, precise, and time bound.

In the same vein, Senior Adviser, Special Project & Strategic Relations to the Group President, Dangote Industries Limited, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, spoke on the significance of networking, especially for women aspiring to grow in their careers or businesses. She praised WIMBIZ as a global hub for networking and encouraged women to continue networking.

Represented by Commissioner for Business, Innovation & Technology, Kwara state, Damilola Yusuf, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, reaffirmed WIMBIZ’s commitment to women’s empowerment, highlighting Kwara state’s achievements in achieving 52% political representation and promoting female education.

In her welcome address, Chairman, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ, Bisi Adeyemi, disclosed that for 21 years, the conference has attracted different speakers from different sectors.

The London Conference Planning Group Chair, Kemi Adewole, urged attendees to embrace their limitless potential, challenge boundaries, and dare to dream boldly. She emphasized the importance of resilience and determination in overcoming obstacles.

The Conference featured three plenary sessions where panelists discussed working together toward a common goal, being open to suggestions, and its significance in outstanding leadership and followership; overcoming setbacks.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, expressed gratitude to the speakers, delegates, panelists, guests, vendors, partners, and sponsors – Cuppy Foundation, MTN Foundation, Wakanow, Firstbank, ABS Foundation, Alpha Childcare, Lifecard, Eduspace, Stability & Sustenance, Brains & Butter, Lara Cameron-Cole and our Media Partners, for making the Conference a resounding success. She urged participants to prepare for the WIMBIZ Annual Conference in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event concluded with an unforgettable after-party featuring DJ Cuppy (Florence Otedola), who encouraged everyone to embrace their uniqueness and leverage creativity as a superpower.