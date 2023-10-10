Wike orders officials to chase out scavengers from Abuja road corridors

Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike has ordered security operatives to immediately clear out invaders of the proposed transitway corridor along Mabushi and Katampe Districts of Abuja.

It was gathered that scavengers otherwise known as ‘Baban Bolas’, mechanics and furniture makers had taken over the corridor.

Speaking during a visit to the site, the minister, who described the place as an eyesore, said the area seemed like the kind of place where people commit crimes and ran into to take refuge.

“We will do anything possible we can to see we reduce the level of crime, and we will not allow these people to continue, because this is an eyesore. So make sure you clear this immediately.

“It is most unfortunate what we are seeing, so there is no notice as you must chase them out now, and clear the entire place”, he declared.

Coordinator of FCT city management joint task team, Mukhtar Galadima, said the hitherto encroached area, consists of a proposed dual mode of transportation- the bus and tramo line, transversing the city across almost all the Districts.

Galadima decried that a large portion of the road network stretch had become a scavengers’ colony between Mabushi and Katampe Districts of the Territory.

He said; “Looking at the situation now, due to the security challenges all over the country, this present use of the area is not conducive.

“In the master plan of Abuja, there is provision for different hierarchy of road networks, and this area, it consists of a proposed dual mode of transportation- the bus and tramo line, which transverses the city across almost all the Districts. It transverses from the entire city- starting from Area 1 through Garki Hospital, Social Development Secretariat, behind Ministry of Defense down to Durumi.”

On whether there would be compensation for economic trees, Galadima said “this is an issue of national importance, which has to do with security, which is everybody’s business. That is why we are not giving consideration to the issue of compensation. And first, let’s secure the land and the people. This is why we are moving in at the right time.

“The Hon. Minister of FCT, said immediately after our clearance, the FCDA should come in and ensure that the road corridor is kept cleared to become a temporary access road, so that nobody will come and settle here again.

“So, this is the mother of all exercises as it involves demolition, clearance and evacuation.”