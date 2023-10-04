Wike inaugurates panel to investigate death of Abuja ‘one chance’ victim

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike has set up a nine-man panel to probe the death of 33-year-old Greatness Tolulope Olorunfemi, who died after being attacked in a “one chance” vehicle in Abuja.

Olorunfemi was a victim of armed robbers who use vehicle to carry unsuspecting passengers and attack them popularly known as “one chance,” in Abuja.

She was carried in a ‘one chance’, stabbed and thrown out of a moving vehicle along the Maitama-Kubwa highway.

The panel to prober her death comprises the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDDAN), Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM); Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) and others.

The Minister expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, while also expressing his unwavering commitment to assuring that the investigation would be conducted with the utmost transparency, integrity and professionalism.

An official statement by the office of the mandate secretary, Health Service & Environment Secretariat (FCT), Dr Dolapo Fasawe and signed by the Assistant Director, Badiru Salisu Yakassi, said that the investigative panel would be officially inaugurated on Thursday by 10 am at the health and environment secretariat (new office, Abuja Property Development Company, area 11, behind aegis, FCT).

The Secretariat, while appreciating the patience and understanding of the people, also promised that the findings of the panel will be made available to the public as soon as it’s concluded.

Information gathered by The Nation revealed after the incident occurred, the victim was taken to the Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, where she was confirmed dead.

Until her death, Olorunfemi was the Assistant Secretary and Public Relations Officer of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Abuja Chapter. She was also a member of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) network.