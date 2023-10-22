Wike: Arrest Sheikh Gumi now, ex-APC spokesman urges security agencies

Sheikh Gumi

…Asks Tinubu to call controversial cleric to order

Omeiza Ajayi

The immediate-past Acting National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Yekini Nabena has urged security agencies in the country to arrest a controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over comments wherein he described the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike as satanic.

Gumi, in a 14-minutes sermon posted on his official Meta page last Thursday, had labelled Wike as “satanic” for receiving the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office. The cleric in the sermon also asserted that President Tinubu would be stopped from serving for eight years and that Christians should never be trusted with power in Nigeria or head the nation’s defence, security and intelligence services.

Vanguard recalls that the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, had on Tuesday October 3 visited the FCT minister, days before the Hamas’ attack on Israel and the consequent and continued retaliation by the Jewish nation.

However, in spite of the gap between the visit and the eruption of conflict between the group and Israel, Gumi along with some few northern elements had accused Wike of offering Nigeria’s support to Israel.

Wike had granted audience to the Israeli Ambassador to seek partnership for farmers in the territory.

The APC chieftain condemned what he called sense of entitlement by some ‘ethnic and religious bigots’ in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Nabena warned that no evil must befall the minister throughout his tenure, adding that Sheikh Gumi and others like him will be held responsible by the Niger Delta people if anything goes wrong.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, the Bayelsa-born APC chieftain said some Northerners’ sense of entitlement is not only dividing the nation but making them to see Southerners as inferior to them in a country where everyone supposed to have equal rights.

Nabena said the people of Niger Delta and Southerners in general will no longer fold their arms while the likes of Gumi spit on their faces irrespective of political or religious beliefs.

According to the APC chieftain, no Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other.

He said; “My intervention in the recent controversial statement is not about the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike alone, it is about the right of the Niger Delta people and the Southerners in general. At this stage, we expect all the voices of reason to speak out because the sense of entitlement of the likes of Sheikh Gumi is becoming more satanic.

“How can you justify the rationale behind some Northerners heading some positions that are naturally meant for the people of Niger Delta and the South? Up till date a Northerner is still the GMD of NNPCL.

“If religious and ethnic bigots like Gumi and others are saying a Southern Christian, especially from the oil rich Niger Delta, cannot hold the positions of FCT Ministry and the Senate President, we demand explanations on what qualifies a Northern Muslim in the leadership of agencies like NIMASA, NNPCL, NPDC, NLNG, NPA, and so on”.

While cautioning against “reckless public comments” that could lead to a more divided country, Nabena called on the presidency to urgently make a bold statement and reaffirm the right of any Nigerian to hold public offices anywhere in the country.

“I will call on the Presidency to deliberately caution Sheikh Gumi and his co-travellers against statements that are capable of causing disunity and encourage sense of entitlement.

“I will also call on security agencies to take Gumi’s reckless but deliberate statement serious. Sheikh Gumi should be arrested, questioned and prosecuted.

“Let it also be on record that we the Niger Delta sons and daughters will hold Sheikh Gumi responsible if any evil befall Nyesom Wike throughout his days in office as FCT Minister,” Nabena warned.