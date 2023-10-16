Why youth must avoid shortcuts in life – Iffective, Glasgow-based Nigerian songwriter

Glasgow-based Nigerian songwriter and performer, Ifedayo Ajauwa popularly known as Iffective has said that his First Single, “Dream Alive” got him a global recognition.

According to him, his music career started with his first single titled “Dream Alive” in 2020 which was a theme song composed for a global leadership youth program named Kectil in Atlanta.

Iffective’s song “dream alive” was featured on the world intellectual property forum stages in Taiwan and Kectil’s conferences all over the world.

Ever since, he has drawn from his understanding of African history and sensibilities to compose uplifting songs to help his audience get through tough times.

Afterward, he joined the Nescafe online competition where he garnered massive online traffic with his original song “Stand Strong.” He has gone on to release a eulogy for his mother named “Iya Mi ” and “Rora ” which advises young people to avoid shortcuts in life. His previous song, “Don’t Go” shows the place of love and commitment in relationships which has garnered over 2000 views on YouTube alone.

He has produced other melodious masterpieces that continue to take the music industry by storm through powerful messages, artistic storytelling and mesmerizing rendition. Iffective has been performing at some of Glasgow’s musical platforms like,

“Pitch” and “resonate Scotland” while trying to solidify his presence on the UK music scene and the world at large.

The young talent has continued to produce a unique combination of soul, Afrobeat, Highlife and R&B and pop to relate deeply with his diverse audience while embracing his roots as an African.

His music centres around themes like love, patience, family, global unity, adventure and life struggles, iffective’s musical prowess has found its place in the heart of music lovers all over the world.