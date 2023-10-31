‘Why we’re set to mine 3.6 million metric tonnes of lithium’

….targets over 20 mining sites

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AN indigenous mining company, Bluesach Matrix Limited, Monday, disclosed of readiness to mine 3,600,000.00 metric tonnes of lithium in Nigeria.

This was made known by the Chairman of Bluesach Matrix Limited, Kingsley Anajemba, while speaking on the essence of keying into the diversification policy of the Tinubu-led administration.

According, to Anajemba, the company with global recognition in the solid mineral sector with experienced personnel have acquired the complete ownership and title of mining sites allocated to other mining companies with the aim of exploring and mining solid minerals of various class for commercial purpose.

He said the company will mine the

The 3.6 million metric tonnes of lithium from over 20 mining sites with the financial projection estimates of the company to hit $1 billion in the next four years.

He said: “The primary focus of Bluesach Matrix Limited are to attract investors, reduce the nation’s dependency on fossil fuel, increase employment from direct labour, boost local content and reduce capital flight from the export of unlicensed minerals.

“BlueSach Matrix Limited is in partnership with foreign investors to set up a commercial bank primarily to finance the operations of the solid mineral sector in Nigeria for active license owners who intend to bring mining industrialization to Nigeria.”

He added that Bluesach Matrix Limited after successful exploration and mining of the acquired sites should be able to account for about 100 million metric tonnes of granitic pegamatite, a form of igneous rock which host the largest concentration of high percentage lithium ore and minerals.

Meanwhile, he (Anajemba) said he will contribute his over 20 years of experience in leading and increasing organizational growth across multiple industries including Oil and Gas, Finance, and Security to bear for the development of the sector according to the vision of the Tinubu-led administration as an investor.