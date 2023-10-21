Why we unveiled our ‘On-Screen magazine’ ahead of Int’l festival in Miami – AGN President

By Benjamin Njoku

It was indeed an evening of glitz and glamour at the pre-event cocktail for the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN International Festival billed to hold from November 16 through 18, in Miami, Florida the United States.

The evening was graced by top Nollywood stars including Charles Inoije, who anchored the event, Victor Osuagwu, Steve Iboh, Kate Henshew, Chief of Staff, Ifeoma Okeke, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Pascaline Alex, Ronnie Dikko, Chidi Ihezie-Okafor, Bovi, Fred Amata, Jennifer Eliogu and Keppy Ekpeyong.

Others were Julie McKay, Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate and her husband as well as the CEO of AFRIF, Chioma Ude.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of an online magazine known as “On-screen”, which the National President of the guild, Dr Emeka Rollas said was designed to create visual awareness for actors across the country.

According to him, the magazine would educate the public on roles actors play in the industry.

Rollas said the magazine, which had actress Monalisa Chinda-Coker adorning its cover page had just been launched while the main magazine would be unveiled during the guild’s International Festival scheduled to hold in Miami next month.

“The On-screen magazine is for actors, we have just unveiled the cover page, we have the intention of unveiling the main magazine in Miami. It will be an online publication which will be done quarterly.

“It will be capturing the activities of actors in Nigeria, we are trying to create visual awareness for actors. We know that in recent times, a lot of actors have worked so well but there is nothing to show for it because we have not been able to work on branding and rebranding of our craft nationally and internationally. “I don’t want the Nollywood industry to look like that of football in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking further, Rollas said the festival was deliberately organized to promote Nigerian actors as well as expose them to international casting agencies. He added that through this platform, Nigerian actors would gain access to well-remunerated jobs with international actors, film directors and producers.

While in Miami, Rollas said the festival would engage casting directors, members of the Script Actors Guild of America in different workshops, including touching on Artificial intelligence (AI).

According to him, “The only way the industry will improve the welfare of its members in terms of good remuneration is when they are involved in productions with massive budgets. “So, we are advocating that we need to go and sell ourselves out there. “This will create cross cultural relationships between Nigerian actors and foreign ones. “We are going to continue the festival next year until we are able to strengthen our body, we need to see actors engage in bigger projects outside here”.

Events lineup for the festival include a red carpet gala and awards, film screening, panel discussions, city tours, workshops and seminars.