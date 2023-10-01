Why we may not support APC  in 2027 – Seafood Dealers

APC

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The National Association of Nigerian Sea Food Dealers has alleged that its over 15 million members nationwide were abandoned after working assiduously for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

They warned that unless something was done to assuage them by carrying them along in governance, they may not pitch their tent with the ruling party again; come 2027.

Comrade Sani Usman Rilwan, National President of Nigerian Sea Food Dealers and member; Elders Advisory Council of Amalgamated APC Support Group, said in an interview that prior to the general election, it was agreed by the party’s presidential campaign council that they were going to be recognised and be given appointments when government is formed .

Rilwan who is also the Coordinator of Didi Support Group Nationwide , lamented that they were now abandoned .

“I’m an APC chieftain, my political journey started during the defunct APP to CPC to APC. Infact, when we were working for the success of the APC prior to the 2023 General election, we were being mocked at, they called us names such as groundnut sellers, dabino sellers, whatsoever .”

“That was when we were fighting on how to bring in this government on board, even El-Rufai, during his time, he abandoned us,” he alleged.

He said he belonged to an Amalgamated Group of APC supporters who worked tirelessly for the success of President Tinubu.

“This APC amalgamated group included our association of fishermen with over 15 million people as members that cut across all the states of the federation.

“We all agreed, by the Presidential Council that if this government is formed, we are going to be recognised and given appointments to support the fishery sector in Nigeria, that’s the leadership of which I am the President .

“I was also a presidential aspirant in YPP, I was Zonal Chairman of YPP in the Northwest. When I heard Asiwaju won the primacy election, I decided to work for him because he is a man of integrity. I joined the APC to support Asiwaju to victory.

“But to my surprise, some of the people that got appointments in this government, majority of them were not part of the Presidential Campaign Council. We that worked day and night during the campaign, we are not even recognised. They don’t even know us , now.

“I intend to see our Party Chairman Ganduje, I attempted twice but could not get in touch with him. I’ve not written letters but I’ve contracted members of the Presidential Campaign Council but they’re not responding.

“I’m afraid of my Association, I told the members this government is definitely going to recognise them. I don’t want them to become victim of circumstances, that is why I said Tinubu may not win 2027 Presidential election; since members of the Presidential Campaign Council Directorate were being avoided.”