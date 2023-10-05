Why we extended Chevening scholarship to Disable Persons — UK High Commission

By Emma Elebeke & Favour Ulebor

The British High Commission in Nigeria says it offered a Chevening scholarship for the 2024/2025 academic year to Persons Living With Disabilities(PWDs) to guarantee fairness and equal access to education for all in line with international conventions.

The Deputy Commissioner of the British High Commission in Nigeria, Gill Atkinson disclosed this during a presentation to showcase the N45M Scholarship to persons with disabilities on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said Chevening is one of the best things done between the UK and Nigeria governments to deepen its cooperation, especially in the education sector and to foster PWDs inclusion in society.

“Chevening is designed not to discriminate against any particular group of people but to give them the opportunities to study, meet their passions and bring those skills and experiences that they have discovered and developed back to Nigeria.

“The reason we are doing this is to help Nigeria’s brightest and best take their country forward. We really want to see young Nigerians equipped to move their country forward.

“The inclusion of persons with disabilities into the programmes is a way the UK government shows them that they are just like every other person with great abilities.

“Persons with disabilities cannot be left out because they also have a lot to impact on society which is why the inclusion,” he said.

In her remarks, Chevening Programme Officer in Nigeria, Oluwafunmilayo Ladepo pointed that the inclusion of persons with disability is also aimed at providing Nigeria with the positive impact they will bring to the country.

“We are not giving PWDs only because of their disabilities but because they have the ability that many have overlooked due to their disability.

“We have someone from the previous set who is a Journalist with Visual impairment who completed his Masters program and got an internship with BBC because of his ability and intelligence and he will be back after his internship to contribute to the media.

“So this is the basic thing, partnering with Nigeria, to improve Nigeria and also to gain from Nigeria because if we have these people going, we are also having strong people coming back to build Nigeria.

She noted that about forty seven persons with disabilities have benefitted from the programme since 2014 when the UK government started including Persons with Disabilities as beneficiaries.

She also urged as many others to apply for the 2024 session to the UK institutions listed on the Chevening site and ensure that they meet the deadline.

In his remarks, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr James Lalu, expressed appreciation to the U.K government for including Persons with Disabilities in the programme.

Lalu, who was represented by Dr Adebayo Adebukola, said “it is an opportunity which would be properly utilized, adding that he looks forward to more Persons with Disabilities benefitting.”