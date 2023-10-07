Why we are starting National Interschool Tourism Debate & Quiz in Lagos State – Komolafe

By Rita Okoye

Mall of Fame Nigeria in conjunction with Landmark Corporate Reality Limited has announced the commencement of a highly anticipated Educational Project, tagged: “National Interschool Tourism Debate & Quiz For Secondary Schools”.

The program is scheduled to run from Nov 13th-16th 2023 at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to Olugbenga Joseph Komolafe, the executive Producer of Mall of Fame Nigeria Projects, the tourism interschool competition had been on the pipeline for over two years.

“We just needed to work with a production company and a sponsor. And we have that, to the glory of God, Afristar Entertainment owned by JJC Skillz for production and Landmark Corporate Reality Limited as sponsors.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the school competition which is to kick start in Lagos state, Komolafe noted that as a tourism-inclined project company, their primary assignment is to engage all tourism sectors. “All sectors, including the public and private. Whether it’s a project initiative, we bring them together and we find solutions for development. Last year we worked on e-commerce and commercial tourism based on the banks and the public sector coming together to raise the bar on tourism awareness in Nigeria and the solutions. This year we focused on education; the national inter-school tourism debate and quiz for secondary schools because we want to make sure that tourism at the next-generation level, is being developed.”

“Now, the level of awareness is very low in tourism. So, we are capitalizing on knowledge and information. We want them to go do research and development. Each secondary school that registers, will have to do research and development,” he noted.

Shedding more light on the mode of the interschool competition, the Convener stated that each secondary school will have two participants who will represent the school in the debate battle and quiz.

“They would have to do research on culture, heritage, history, and climate awareness in Nigeria, Lagos State particularly because this is the Lagos State edition. We want to actually structure it in such a way that somebody from the East who has lived and schooled in Lagos can be a representative.

We’re going to have the other States’ edition which is already planned. Gombe State, Plateau State, and all of that.”

On his part, Abdulrasheed Bello (also known as JJC Skillz), the CEO of Afristar Entertainment expressed his excitement for being part of the forthcoming school competition.

“We had come up with a debate about individual states, culture and tourism.

For instance, what do you know about Lagos? What do you know about your heritage? This is an opportunity and then we have put a price to it. There’s three million Naira to be won and lots of other consolation prizes! I want the students, their families, their schools, all of them to gather around and give the representatives all the information they need about Lagos State so that they can compete and win.

I have a production company already, so it’s not going to cost me so much. I’m bringing that to the table. The convener has organizations with children and the schools, he’s bringing that to the table.

Landmark is bringing money. We have other sponsors that’s now coming towards us, food. And yes, please, anyone that hears this, come and support us,” he said.

The National Interschool Tourism Debate & Quiz will tour major states starting with the LAGOS State Edition: Plans are already motion for other states Edition FCT , Plateau State, Delta State, Ogun State, Abia State, Ondo State, Ekiti State, Rivers, Akwa Ibom.

Registration is free for all government and private secondary schools through Mall of fame platforms.