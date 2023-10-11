‘Why slap Chris Rock?’ Reactions trail Jada, Will Smith’s 7-year separation revelation

Reactions have continued to trail the revelation made by Jada Smith that she and her husband, Will, have been secretly separated for the last seven years.

Vanguard published a report earlier today, wherein Jada revealed she was living separately with Will Smith at the time he slapped comedian, Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.

Reacting on social media, netizens have questioned Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock, despite the pair being separated at the time.

@realnorma_kay says “Will Smith never catches a break from Jada Pinkett Smith She exposed that they have been separated for 7 years. So why did he claim her as his wife when he clapped Chris Rock”

@Chombe1080 noted, “So Will Smith smacked the out of Chris Rock over this joke and is not even together with Jada Pinkett … this is embarrassing city boys down -1000”

@Kelcie_XOTWOD wrote “Jada’s emotionally abusive & it’s been sickening to watch. If she’s not telling the world that Will never, “satisfied her in bed,” bragging about cheating on him, berating him for defending her against Chris Rock, etc, she’s figuring out ways to embarrass this man. Deplorable”

@notnuelssary “So Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a friend?”

@Tswana_Guy3 wrote “I don’t know man. You don’t go around slapping Chris Rock at the Grammy’s for a woman you’ve been separated with for SEVEN YEARS.”

@ArefaSeleho said “This unofficial divorce chat kinda vindicates Jada and her reaction to the Chris Rock slap because why was he doing all that for?”

@XavierLamarWar2 “Will slapped Chris Rock over some “Keep my wife’s name out yo mouth” crap and they haven’t even been together in seven years. Pretending for 7 years that they’re still together until this reveal. They’re weird af man”

@ianyoungkop “That slap on Chris Rock looks even more ridiculous now. I’d have been helping him write material.”

@GoldenDebi “So the whole slap to Chris Rock was over someone he never was spending time with??”