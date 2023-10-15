Why Ifa Oracle should be consulted before choosing political leaders — Aare Onikoyi

The Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland, Otunba Tomori Williams, has urged Yoruba leaders to always follow tradition by consulting the Ifa Oracle before choosing rulers and political leaders.

Williams gave this advice while receiving a delegation of the Agbekoya Society of Nigeria, led by the President of the group, Aare Kamorudeen Okikiola, on Sunday in Lagos.

The delegation had visited Aare Onikoyi, a Patron of l group, towards the planning of the 85th-year anniversary of the group.

Giving his royal blessing towards the success of the anniversary, Aare Onikoyi noted that consultation of Ifa oracle would pave the way for good leaders in the region.

He said that the consultation of the Ifa oracle would give direction in life, solve problems and help make good choices.

Williams urged Yoruba leaders, South-west governors and traditional rulers to actively participate in the forthcoming anniversary celebration of Agbekoya.

He noted that the Agbekoya society (a parental of agbekoya farmers association) represented the core value of the Yoruba race.

In a remark, Okikiola said the anniversary and his 25th year of administration would give members a chance to look back over the years and reflect.

Aare Okikiola said the anniversary would give stakeholders an avenue to discuss the future of the country’s food security, economic stability, and the welfare of the rural communities.

While mourning the last founding father of the group, Murainoh Agbomeji, the Onibode Igbo in Ibadan Land, who died recently, Okikiola said it was necessary to recognise the contributions of “our heroes” to the stability of the region.

Some Agbekoya leaders who visited the Onikoyi included the National Secretary, Otunba Ogunlana Adegbenro; the National Treasurer, Ajibola Salau; the National Welfare Officer, Sunday Akande; the Director of Security, Omooba Wale Jimoh, and the Director of Media, Alhaji Ishola Wahab.

Others are the Lagos State governor of the group, Ifalola Onibode, the National Internal Affairs Officer, Adebayo Onakoya; Chief Solaade (Iya-asa); Olori Jumoke Akanbi and others.